Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 227,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,436 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Capital World Investors raised its position in Pfizer by 19.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,337,737,000 after buying an additional 36,092,723 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Pfizer by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,137,589,000 after buying an additional 24,950,461 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Pfizer by 347.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,556,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524,792 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 30.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,753,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Pfizer by 20.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,038,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.39. 660,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,460,186. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.79. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.95.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

