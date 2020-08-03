PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Given New $9.50 Price Target at B. Riley

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $7.50 to $9.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.47% from the company’s current price.

PFSW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of PFSweb from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Get PFSweb alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFSW traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,593. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84. PFSweb has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.33 and a beta of 1.67.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.46 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PFSweb will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James F. Reilly sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $40,296.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,064.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 500.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.