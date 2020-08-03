Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Insider Mary Theresa Grabowski Sells 21,431 Shares

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.29. 236,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,505,905. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $132.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $325.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PG shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. DC Investments Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 40.6% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

