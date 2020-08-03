Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.5% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jolley Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $15,200,947.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $115,102,613.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,519.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,570,603 shares of company stock worth $179,504,390 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.56. 167,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,505,905. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $132.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.14.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

