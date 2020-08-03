Provident Trust Co. Buys New Stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2020

Provident Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,786,892,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,091,668,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $451,485,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,748,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,841,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Argus lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.30. 312,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,790,702. The company has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit