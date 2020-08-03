Provident Trust Co. Buys New Stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Provident Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,786,892,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,091,668,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $451,485,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,748,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,841,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Argus lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.30. 312,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,790,702. The company has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

