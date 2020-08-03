Provident Trust Co. Purchases 916 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Provident Trust Co. grew its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,629,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Paypal makes up approximately 8.9% of Provident Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Provident Trust Co.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $283,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Paypal by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Paypal by 344.4% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 54.3% in the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $197.04. The company had a trading volume of 316,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,114,435. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $198.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $231.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.59.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

