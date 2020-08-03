Provident Trust Co. Sells 1,227,481 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Provident Trust Co. lowered its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 953,925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,227,481 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 5.8% of Provident Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Provident Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $184,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,430,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,525,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,002 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,273,812,000 after acquiring an additional 116,273 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,171,726 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,122,228,000 after purchasing an additional 243,957 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Visa by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,927,768 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,762,092,000 after purchasing an additional 320,352 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:V traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $191.07. The stock had a trading volume of 485,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,811,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.14.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,754. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.48.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

