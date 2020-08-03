salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 915,981 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 63,949 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises 1.9% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $171,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in salesforce.com by 166.7% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 632.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 81.2% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded up $8.43 on Monday, reaching $203.28. 6,535,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,737,993. The company has a market cap of $183.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,136.44, a PEG ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.36. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $202.82.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.21.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,175.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 4,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $767,360.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,080,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,207,038.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 662,077 shares of company stock worth $122,081,737. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

