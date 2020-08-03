salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $203.22

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $203.22 and last traded at $203.22, with a volume of 316491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $194.85.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, OTR Global cut salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.21.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $183.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,136.44, a P/E/G ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 4,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $767,360.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,080,627 shares in the company, valued at $176,207,038.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,175.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 662,077 shares of company stock valued at $122,081,737 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in salesforce.com by 166.7% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 632.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in salesforce.com by 81.2% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.