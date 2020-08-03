Sawyer & Company Inc Boosts Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,211 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.3% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.4% in the second quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,868 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 45,757 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 5,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 28.4% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,656,471. The firm has a market cap of $210.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.35.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

