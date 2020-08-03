Sawyer & Company Inc Buys 3,730 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 612.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 47.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.8% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.8% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.44.

NYSE:ACN traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $227.89. The stock had a trading volume of 53,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $225.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $839,266.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,886,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $667,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,261,214.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.