Sawyer & Company Inc Buys 420 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.7% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.82.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.62. 247,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,663,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $145.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.54. The company has a market cap of $121.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

