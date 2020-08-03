Sawyer & Company Inc Cuts Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WU. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Western Union by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $122,736,000 after buying an additional 95,645 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,626,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $120,130,000 after purchasing an additional 936,712 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 111.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,136,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227,472 shares during the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 328.6% in the first quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 5,494,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 2.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,697,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,048,000 after acquiring an additional 83,091 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE WU traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.40. 409,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,435,806. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.18. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,692.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

In other The Western Union news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $70,096.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,169.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

