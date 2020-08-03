Sawyer & Company Inc Has $1.08 Million Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMB stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.69. 29,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,990. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $152.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.68 and a 200-day moving average of $139.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.10.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,057 shares of company stock worth $3,695,606 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

