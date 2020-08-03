Sawyer & Company Inc Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,440 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Hayden Royal LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 1.3% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Cigna by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,032 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CI. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.19.

In other Cigna news, Director William L. Roper sold 2,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.07, for a total transaction of $541,445.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,594.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John Partridge sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $486,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,802 shares of company stock worth $48,470,825. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CI traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.98. 98,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,622. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Corp has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $224.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.90. The firm has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Further Reading: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.