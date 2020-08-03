Sawyer & Company Inc Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen accounts for about 1.4% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 239,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,170,000 after buying an additional 14,732 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth $22,921,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $108.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.30.

Shares of ABC stock traded up $4.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.98. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $105.08.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $47.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $549,352.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,700.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 19,386 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $1,936,661.40. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,102 shares of company stock worth $7,850,280. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.