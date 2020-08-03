Sawyer & Company Inc Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 2.3% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 588,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,466,000 after buying an additional 289,810 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $82,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 40.3% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 17.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.46.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.48 on Monday, reaching $134.39. The stock had a trading volume of 110,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,244. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.95. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

