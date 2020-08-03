Sawyer & Company Inc Has $677,000 Stock Holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in International Paper were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 158.7% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in International Paper by 207.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 1,555.6% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on International Paper in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BofA Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of IP traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,402. International Paper Co has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $47.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. International Paper had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

