Sawyer & Company Inc Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.2% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 90,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 409.9% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $7,324,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $104.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.80. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.06.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

