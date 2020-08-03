Sawyer & Company Inc Purchases 2,635 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 2.1% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 42.9% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded up $2.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $247.18. 1,081,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,673. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The company has a market cap of $144.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.15.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $229,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $818,457 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

