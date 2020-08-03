Sawyer & Company Inc Purchases Shares of 20,154 Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,501,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Globe Life by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,496,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,530,000 after acquiring an additional 505,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,689,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,349,000 after acquiring an additional 488,007 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Globe Life by 261.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 405,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,193,000 after acquiring an additional 293,282 shares during the period. Finally, NWQ Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $19,820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,638,838. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 8,050 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $646,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,343. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GL stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $80.04. The stock had a trading volume of 12,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,554. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.11. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.74 and a 1 year high of $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.01.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

