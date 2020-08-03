Sawyer & Company Inc Raises Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 91.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,239 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 10,119 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 2.5% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.6% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.2% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total transaction of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,746,754. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $191.07. The company had a trading volume of 485,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,811,515. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $370.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.14.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.48.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

