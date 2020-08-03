Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 16 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 822 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,671.00.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212 shares of company stock worth $303,047. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $10.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,472.87. 87,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,257. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,474.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,377.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,586.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1,002.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

