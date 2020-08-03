Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 295 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,695 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.5% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.84. 124,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,868,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $102.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

In other news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,724 shares of company stock valued at $10,377,028. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

