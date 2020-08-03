Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 500 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $225.01. 333,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,926. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $222.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.11.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

