Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 650 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,816,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,844,000 after buying an additional 1,353,615 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 27,636,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,097 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.9% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,417,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,180,000 after purchasing an additional 484,080 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,227,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,730,000 after purchasing an additional 193,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.3% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,730,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,479,000 after purchasing an additional 503,421 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.45. 1,143,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,927,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $100.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average of $32.85. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

Several brokerages have commented on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

