Sawyer & Company Inc Trims Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $377.96. The company had a trading volume of 25,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,062. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.20. The stock has a market cap of $105.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

