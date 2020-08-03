Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

SXT stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,816. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Sensient Technologies has a 12 month low of $38.24 and a 12 month high of $70.52.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.90 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sensient Technologies will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.70%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 180.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 84,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 54,395 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 164.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.