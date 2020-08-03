Short Interest in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Declines By 15.9%

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the June 30th total of 4,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 735,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of ALLE stock traded up $1.22 on Monday, hitting $100.68. The stock had a trading volume of 10,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,686. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Allegion has a twelve month low of $77.37 and a twelve month high of $139.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.73.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $589.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.87 million. Allegion had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 64.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Allegion will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 89,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.38.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

