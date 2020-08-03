SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.1% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 100.3% in the first quarter. Brightworth now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $16,952,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $277,000.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $185.64. 12,854,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,132,331. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.32 and its 200-day moving average is $158.04. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $136.12 and a 52 week high of $186.14.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

