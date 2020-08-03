Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.56.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 16.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,808,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,874,000 after buying an additional 540,585 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 31.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,890,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,588,000 after purchasing an additional 697,971 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,013,000 after purchasing an additional 197,269 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 169.3% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,342,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,098,000 after purchasing an additional 843,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,001,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRC stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.71. 20,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,767. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average of $36.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $54.63. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $117.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.65 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

