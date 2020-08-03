Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 658,726 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $57,914,000 after purchasing an additional 79,557 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 150,542 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 9,651 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 16.8% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 100,341 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.04.

SBUX stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.84. 371,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,614,750. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $98.14. The company has a market cap of $88.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.75 and its 200-day moving average is $77.29.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $810,521 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

