Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Acquires 1,396 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 39,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 40,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 17,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management now owns 35,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 201,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 25,559 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $29.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,473,916. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average of $32.47. The stock has a market cap of $212.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.02.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

