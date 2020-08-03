Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,575.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $1.17 on Monday, hitting $63.22. 1,118,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,250,414. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.