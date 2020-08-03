Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 0.4% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU traded up $0.74 on Monday, hitting $50.22. 152,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,793,670. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average of $47.15. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.