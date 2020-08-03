Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Sells 259 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.42.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,582,716. The company has a market capitalization of $178.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.29. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $75.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

