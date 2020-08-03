Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Sells 326 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,103 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 0.2% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.77. 129,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,868,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $102.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.70 billion, a PE ratio of 58.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,496,102. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,724 shares of company stock worth $10,377,028 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.13.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

