Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Sells 73 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 86.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter.

VHT stock traded up $2.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $205.65. 1,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,827. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $138.11 and a 12 month high of $207.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.27.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

