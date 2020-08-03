Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.64.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,535 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $28,643.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 200,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $6,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,235,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,334,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 836,738 shares of company stock worth $21,714,747 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 91.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Sunrun by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.01. The stock had a trading volume of 152,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,670,703. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.42. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 441.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.24 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

