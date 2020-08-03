SunTrust Banks Increases PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target to $18.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price objective hoisted by SunTrust Banks from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PDCE. Zacks Investment Research raised PDC Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of PDC Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on PDC Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.93.

Shares of PDCE stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.22. 8,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,880. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $36.49.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy producer reported ($8.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($8.14). PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $757.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 462.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PDC Energy will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Swoveland purchased 7,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $74,988.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,729.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter worth about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PDC Energy by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in PDC Energy by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,092 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 60.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,678 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter worth $63,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

