T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Holdings Increased by Provident Trust Co.

Provident Trust Co. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,018,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group comprises approximately 7.8% of Provident Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Provident Trust Co. owned approximately 0.89% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $249,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 248.4% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TROW. ValuEngine cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.17.

NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.36. 552,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,677. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $139.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 476,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,950,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,249.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,851 shares of company stock worth $1,047,719 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

