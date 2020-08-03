Trevali Mining Corp (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Trevali Mining Corp (OTCMKTS:TREVF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.13.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TREVF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $0.10 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $0.10 price objective on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TREVF remained flat at $$0.08 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 99,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,513. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09. Trevali Mining has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.20.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

