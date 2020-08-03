Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $17,922,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $6,636,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $49,254,000. Finally, Independent Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,043.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,087 shares of company stock worth $3,639,169 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

TFC stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $37.92. 141,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,779,065. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

