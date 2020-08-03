UBS Group AG Buys 113,721 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,456,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,721 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.11% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $259,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 152,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,378 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,708,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 768.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 120,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 106,490 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12,686.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 159,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 157,947 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $615,000.

VEU traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.22. 5,756,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,793,670. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $54.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.15.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

