UBS Group AG Buys 19,722 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,380,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,722 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.84% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $492,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 17,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 36,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000.

Shares of VB traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,473. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $170.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.42.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.