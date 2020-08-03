UBS Group AG Buys 213,652 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,960,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,652 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $839,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $301.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,766,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,870,352. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $288.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.82. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

