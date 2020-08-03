UBS Group AG Buys 561,105 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,380,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 561,105 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.79% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $605,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.47. 107,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,836,009. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.46. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.