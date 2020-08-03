UBS Group AG Cuts Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 554,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,690 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $149,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $6.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $292.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,847. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.77. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $175.25 and a twelve month high of $286.93.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

