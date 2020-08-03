UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,900,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729,629 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $539,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,019,000 after buying an additional 93,548 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 19,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 51,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 47,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 18,711 shares during the period.

USMV traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.46. 2,992,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.40.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.