UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,941,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 244,944 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 3.17% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $570,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 87.5% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 101.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.74. The company had a trading volume of 56,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,211. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $118.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.14.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

